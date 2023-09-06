Officials give update on Montgomery County broadband projects

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction on broadband infrastructure bringing fiber connections to all homes in Montgomery County will begin construction soon.

“Some of the best connections in the world will be right here in Montgomery County, gigabit speeds to everyone,” Gigabeam CEO Michael Clemons said.

Montgomery County is teaming up with Gigabeam and Appalachian Power to get the county connected to high-speed internet.

“We just have become so reliant on our internet connection and getting information through the internet that now it’s a necessity; it’s like electricity or water coming into your house... it’s needed,” Montgomery County Supervisor Steve Fijalkowski said.

“It has been very rewarding to find partners who want to work together, collaborate, find a solution and do something different to create a solution to a longtime challenge,” Vice President of External Affairs for Appalachian Power Brad Hall said.

Gigabeam will attach fiber optic cables to AEP poles, allowing for direct connection for fiber into the home.

“Even those folks that live up roads, where they’re the only house on the road, they will be reached to so by reaching everybody, everybody gets the same advantage,” Fijalkowski said.

Grant funding through the Virginia Telecommunication Imitative is picking up most of the bill for the project.

“The partnership is crucial to making a project like this successful,” Clemons said. “It’s a combination of our expertise in running a network, Appalachians infrastructure, and having the money to be able to do a project like this. Of course in a rural area without public funding, it would never happen.”

The project is expected to be completed in phases through the next few years.

