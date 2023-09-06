Birthdays
Police seek driver and car used in hit-and-run against moped

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for the driver who hit a moped in Lynchburg Tuesday night, then drove off.

At 10:49 p.m. September 5, 2023, officers responded to the 7300 block of Timberlake Road and found a moped rider who had been hit with a car and thrown. She sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, and was taken to a hospital.

Police say they believe the car in question is a silver sedan with heavy front-end damage from the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or captured video is asked to contact LPD at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

