Roanoke City Public Schools implementing new clear bag policy at sporting events

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools announced Tuesday it will implement a new clear bag policy at middle school and high school sporting events.

The new policy will go into effect on September 8th.

The city says it won’t place restrictions on the size or style of clear containers as long as the items inside them can be seen. Medical supply bags will be allowed, but the city prefers supplies to be in a clear bag if possible.

The following items won’t be permitted at sporting events:

Backpacks

Camera Bags

Cinch Bags

Purses

Weapons of Any Kind

Fanny Packs

Coolers/Ice Chests

Computer Bags

Bikes

Skateboards

Fireworks

Laser Pointers

Drones

Hoverboards

Clear bags can be purchased by guests at sporting events.

The city is also implementing a new drink policy that will prohibit spectators from bringing outside drinks to school-ticketed athletic event venues.

Exceptions to the clear bag and outside drink policies will be made for players, participants, and officials at the events.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.