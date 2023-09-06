Birthdays
Roanoke City Public Schools implementing new clear bag policy at sporting events

Roanoke City Public Schools logo as of June 2023.
Roanoke City Public Schools logo as of June 2023.(Roanoke City Public Schools)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools announced Tuesday it will implement a new clear bag policy at middle school and high school sporting events.

The new policy will go into effect on September 8th.

The city says it won’t place restrictions on the size or style of clear containers as long as the items inside them can be seen. Medical supply bags will be allowed, but the city prefers supplies to be in a clear bag if possible.

The following items won’t be permitted at sporting events:

  • Backpacks
  • Camera Bags
  • Cinch Bags
  • Purses
  • Weapons of Any Kind
  • Fanny Packs
  • Coolers/Ice Chests
  • Computer Bags
  • Bikes
  • Skateboards
  • Fireworks
  • Laser Pointers
  • Drones
  • Hoverboards

Clear bags can be purchased by guests at sporting events.

The city is also implementing a new drink policy that will prohibit spectators from bringing outside drinks to school-ticketed athletic event venues.

Exceptions to the clear bag and outside drink policies will be made for players, participants, and officials at the events.

