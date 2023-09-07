Birthdays
Angels of Assisi adoption event headed to Explore Park

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Angels of Assisi is holding the Dog Days of Summer adoption event at Explore Park’s Twin Creek Brewing Sunday, September 10.

Our guests on 7@four to chat up the event were Carol Jessee, Angels of Assisi Director of Development, and Jess Curtin, Twin Creeks Brewpub Special Events Coordinator.

For more information, click angelsofassisi.org.

