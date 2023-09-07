Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

City and State Officials meet with Northwest Roanoke Community after the recent violence

Community Forum
Community Forum(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Almost a week after another homicide in Northwest Roanoke City -State and city officials met with the community in hopes of building trust and a relationship.

From January 1st to August 13th, 2023, Roanoke City Police data shows that 33 of the 48 gun-related incidents where a victim was hit by gunfire have been in Northwest Roanoke. Two incident locations are unknown.

“Some of the neighborhoods in Northwest are particularly stressed by violent crime,” explained Roanoke City Police Department Interim Chief Jerry Stokes. “So, we definitely wanted to get out here – hear what people have to say, hear their concerns.”

And that’s exactly what the officers did. On Wednesday night dozens of Northwest Roanoke residents attended a community forum.

“I wanted to come today just to see what questions were going to be asked and really just to see how they were going to be answered,” explained FED UP Co-Founder Rita Joyce.

Attendees asked questions about gang violence, investigations, cleaning up the area, gun violence, and more.

“My main reason was I wanted to see and address the gun violence,” added Joyce. “It’s important for me to know what are they doing how they are doing it and what results are we going to get because we’ve had too many this year.”

Stokes answered all the questions submitted by the public. He’s hoping this is the first step to building safer neighborhoods.

“Start to build our partnership with the neighborhoods to hopefully bring some peace to the community and reduce violence,” added Stokes.

State agencies like the Virginia Department of Corrections, the state attorney general’s office, and the Virginia State Police were in attendance. As well as local city officials like Roanoke City Fire-EMS and the city council.

“Let’s put our heads together and find out where we should focus as we go forward to not only curb gun violence but to stop it as much as possible,” said Roanoke City Mayor Sherman Lea.

Officials say they will eventually host meetings in all quadrants of the city.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rodolfo Benitez mugshot
Assault suspect in custody after Roanoke standoff
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
We increase our chances of showers and storms later this week.
90s are fading with cooler air in sight late this week
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
Fatal Crash generic image. Police lights, generic
Two killed in motorcycle crash in Pittsylvania County

Latest News

Missing woman out of Bedford County
Missing Bedford County woman found safe
A food truck
Food Truck Thursdays returns in a new location
State lawmakers approve budget compromise during special session of General Assembly.
State lawmakers approve budget compromise
UVA Will Honor Players
UVA Will Honor Players