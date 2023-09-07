Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Here @ Home offers easy dinner recipe: Spaghetti with fried eggs

This recipe is reminiscent of Pasta Carbonara, less the bacon
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mary Rapoport with the Virginia Egg Council joined us on Here @ Home with an easy and inexpensive recipe that she describes as a “keeper”

Watch as she demonstrates how easy it is to make this Spaghetti with Fried Egg recipe.

The eggs, fried, just until the whites are opaque are added to the hot pasta, allowing the yolks to spill out and ‘cook’ in the hot pasta, turning into a creamy sauce. This is the perfect last-minute meal, or late-night meal, or ‘there’s nothing in the house to eat’ meal. The eggs add the main protein to the dish that everyone in the family will enjoy. And it’s quick – in fact, get the serving bowls ready, since it only takes 15 min., start to finish!

½ lb. thin spaghetti, like Angel Hair

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, smashed,

4 eggs

Freshly cracked black pepper

Kosher salt, to taste

2 – 4 tablespoons Pecorino or Parmesan cheese

Begin by boiling a pot of water. Add some olive oil and salt, crack spaghetti in half, then toss in the boiling water, and cook until al dente (still firm when bitten). A great hack is to place a wooden spoon across the top of the pan as it cooks, and the water won’t boil over.

While pasta cooks, heat 4 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Add smashed garlic cloves, cooking on low heat to let it release its flavor and turn slightly dark. Remove.

Add remaining 2T. olive oil and fry the eggs until the whites are set, but the yolks are still runny.

Drain the pasta and while very hot, toss with the eggs and garlic flavored oil, breaking up the whites as you do. The yolks will ‘cook’ in the hot pasta.

Generously sprinkle with freshly cracked pepper, salt to taste and the Pecorino or Parmesan. Add a touch of cracked red pepper, if desired. Enjoy!!

Serves 2 – 3 as a main dish

Virginia Egg Council – eggsrgr8@rev.net

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival increases safety ahead of record-breaking number of fans
Scattered showers and storms move back into the region through the weekend.
Cold front brings scattered storms for the next few days
Generic police lights
Police seek driver and car used in hit-and-run against moped

Latest News

Here @ Home Offers Easy Dinner Recipe: Spaghetti with Fried Eggs
Here @ Home Offers Easy Dinner Recipe: Spaghetti with Fried Eggs
BBB Warns Against Credit Repair and Debt Relief Companies
BBB Warns Against Credit Repair and Debt Relief Companies
Glencoe Mansion Celebrates Local Art Students, New Children’s Book
Glencoe Mansion Celebrates Local Art Students, New Children’s Book
Better Business Bureau warns against credit repair and debt relief companies that offer big promises
Glencoe Mansion celebrates art
Glencoe Mansion celebrates local art students, new children’s book