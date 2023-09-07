Here @ Home offers easy dinner recipe: Spaghetti with fried eggs

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mary Rapoport with the Virginia Egg Council joined us on Here @ Home with an easy and inexpensive recipe that she describes as a “keeper”

Watch as she demonstrates how easy it is to make this Spaghetti with Fried Egg recipe.

The eggs, fried, just until the whites are opaque are added to the hot pasta, allowing the yolks to spill out and ‘cook’ in the hot pasta, turning into a creamy sauce. This is the perfect last-minute meal, or late-night meal, or ‘there’s nothing in the house to eat’ meal. The eggs add the main protein to the dish that everyone in the family will enjoy. And it’s quick – in fact, get the serving bowls ready, since it only takes 15 min., start to finish!

½ lb. thin spaghetti, like Angel Hair

6 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 cloves garlic, smashed,

4 eggs

Freshly cracked black pepper

Kosher salt, to taste

2 – 4 tablespoons Pecorino or Parmesan cheese

Begin by boiling a pot of water. Add some olive oil and salt, crack spaghetti in half, then toss in the boiling water, and cook until al dente (still firm when bitten). A great hack is to place a wooden spoon across the top of the pan as it cooks, and the water won’t boil over.

While pasta cooks, heat 4 tablespoons of oil in a large skillet. Add smashed garlic cloves, cooking on low heat to let it release its flavor and turn slightly dark. Remove.

Add remaining 2T. olive oil and fry the eggs until the whites are set, but the yolks are still runny.

Drain the pasta and while very hot, toss with the eggs and garlic flavored oil, breaking up the whites as you do. The yolks will ‘cook’ in the hot pasta.

Generously sprinkle with freshly cracked pepper, salt to taste and the Pecorino or Parmesan. Add a touch of cracked red pepper, if desired. Enjoy!!

Serves 2 – 3 as a main dish

Virginia Egg Council – eggsrgr8@rev.net

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.