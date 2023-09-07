Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Fifth man charged with assaulting police officer during Capitol riot

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael...
The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.(U.S. Attorney-DC via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (CNN) - A Virginia man has been charged in connection with attacking a police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection.

The Justice Department said Lewis Wayne Snoots assaulted Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.

They said he used both hands to physically restrain Fanone, while other rioters assaulted him.

Snoots is now the fifth man charged in the attack on Fanone, who has since retired from the force.

The charges include felony assault on a police officer, felony civil disorder and three misdemeanors.

Snoots made an initial court appearance Wednesday. He was released pending arraignment in Washington.

The DOJ has arrested 1,106 individuals for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection.

More than 350 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Scattered showers and storms move back into the region through the weekend.
We increase our chances of showers and storms
Generic police lights
Police seek driver and car used in hit-and-run against moped
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival increases safety ahead of record-breaking number of fans

Latest News

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government...
Prosecutor in Georgia election case against Trump and others seeks protections for jurors
Hurricane Lee is expected to rapidly intensify.
Hurricane Lee charges through open Atlantic waters as it approaches northeast Caribbean
Vladislav Klyushin, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company that did work for the...
Wealthy Russian with Kremlin ties gets 9 years in prison for hacking and insider trading scheme
FILE - A sign for SLB, formerly Schlumberger, is displayed at the building on Tuesday, March...
Foreign Relations chair seeks answers from US oil firms on Russia business after Ukraine invasion
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden aims to use G20 summit and Vietnam visit to highlight US as trustworthy alternative to China