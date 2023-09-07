Birthdays
Food Truck Thursdays returns in a new location

A food truck
A food truck(Storyblocks)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Food Truck Thursdays will be hosted in a new location for the rest of the season.

Food Truck Thursdays will be hosted in Walrond Park on Thursday, September 7th from 11 am to 2 pm.

The vendors include Queen’s Vegan Cafe, Rocky Mount Smokehouse, and Star City Sweet Treats.

Roanoke County leaders say this is an opportunity not only for the community to try new food but also for small businesses to get support.

It’s a great opportunity for us to partner with these local food truck vendors, you know get them some more exposure,” said Marketing and Administration Coordinator Alex North. “During the weekdays during the lunch hour but to also highlight them and highlight our parks and green spaces throughout Roanoke County.”

After multiple successful events - officials are looking into expanding the locations they visit in the county next year.

