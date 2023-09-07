Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Glencoe Mansion celebrates local art students, new children’s book

By Kate Capodanno and Natalie Faunce
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will entertain art lovers with two events this weekend.

The first is happening Friday and it will be the opening reception for the new exhibit “Watercolor Reflections.” The exhibit features the work of more than 20 students who took classes with Harriet Anderson at the Radford Recreation Center.

The next event will feature the work of Anderson and other artistic collaborators who created the book Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly. Author Sally Grayson Chin, designer Cindy Moore and illustrators Harriet Anderson and Carolyn Turner helped create this children’s book that highlights the wonderful gifts people can share with the world even when they have disabilities.

There will be a book signing for Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly Saturday from 1:30p.m. to 3 p.m.

Glencoe Mansion Executive Director Scott Gardner and Artist Harriet Anderson joined Here @ Home to explain more about how you can participate.

You can find more information on the Glencoe Mansion website or call 540-731-5031.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival increases safety ahead of record-breaking number of fans
Scattered showers and storms move back into the region through the weekend.
Cold front brings scattered storms for the next few days
Generic police lights
Police seek driver and car used in hit-and-run against moped

Latest News

Here @ Home Offers Easy Dinner Recipe: Spaghetti with Fried Eggs
Here @ Home Offers Easy Dinner Recipe: Spaghetti with Fried Eggs
BBB Warns Against Credit Repair and Debt Relief Companies
BBB Warns Against Credit Repair and Debt Relief Companies
Glencoe Mansion Celebrates Local Art Students, New Children’s Book
Glencoe Mansion Celebrates Local Art Students, New Children’s Book
Better Business Bureau warns against credit repair and debt relief companies that offer big promises