Glencoe Mansion celebrates local art students, new children’s book

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Glencoe Mansion, Museum & Gallery will entertain art lovers with two events this weekend.

The first is happening Friday and it will be the opening reception for the new exhibit “Watercolor Reflections.” The exhibit features the work of more than 20 students who took classes with Harriet Anderson at the Radford Recreation Center.

The next event will feature the work of Anderson and other artistic collaborators who created the book Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly. Author Sally Grayson Chin, designer Cindy Moore and illustrators Harriet Anderson and Carolyn Turner helped create this children’s book that highlights the wonderful gifts people can share with the world even when they have disabilities.

There will be a book signing for Seth and the Secret of the Butterfly Saturday from 1:30p.m. to 3 p.m.

Glencoe Mansion Executive Director Scott Gardner and Artist Harriet Anderson joined Here @ Home to explain more about how you can participate.

You can find more information on the Glencoe Mansion website or call 540-731-5031.

