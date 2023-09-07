Man killed in Highland County crash

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Monterey man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Highland County.

Sean Weeks, 33, died at the scene of the crash September 7 at 4:59 a.m. on Route 220, one half of a mile south of Route 625 in Highland County, according to police.

Police say the driver of a Kenworth tractor trailer was traveling north on Route 220 and attempted to turn around and became disabled, blocking the road. Weeks was driving a Honda CBR motorcycle that hit the big rig in the road.

