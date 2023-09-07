Birthdays
MCPS school board discusses custodian shortage

MCPS Office
MCPS Office(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools discussed the need for more custodians during its Sept. 5 school board meeting.

Right now, 9 schools each have at least one custodian opening.

The school board discussed the need to find ways to entice more applicants. This could include potential pay raises.

“Custodians have always been kind of bottom of the barrel on the pay and that’s not right for the work they have to do,” MCPS School Board Member Jamie Bond said. “They have to clean up after everybody.”

School board members say they may need to find ways to “think outside of the box” to find ways to increase the pay due to budgetary restraints.

