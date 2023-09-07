Motorcycle training urged after deadly holiday weekend for riders

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Thirteen people died in 10 crashes over the 2023 Labor Day holiday weekend in Virginia, according to preliminary reports from Virginia State Police.

Half of the crashes involved motorcycles, with seven motorcycle drivers and passengers being killed.

“To have lost this many lives to traffic crashes, especially motorcycle riders, in just four days is both disheartening and alarming,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “As demonstrated by the enforcement statistics from the holiday weekend, Virginia’s state troopers were on patrol doing everything we could to prevent crashes and encourage compliance with Virginia traffic laws. As we look to these final months of 2023, I cannot impress enough the importance for all Virginians to take traffic safety seriously and commit to saving lives on our highways.”

Colonel Settle also encourages Virginians to take advantage of the free motorcycle assessment courses being offered in the coming weeks by Virginia State Police Motorcycle Troopers. Registration is open for Ride 2 Save Lives training courses being held in Yorktown, Wytheville, Richmond, Manassas, Salem, and Virginia Beach between now and October. For more information and to register online, go to eventbrite.com/o/virginia-state-police-16981406541.

12 people died in traffic crashes during the 2022 Labor Day four-day statistical counting period, compared to 10 deaths in 2021, according to police. The 2023 Labor Day statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, and concluded at midnight Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.

The 10 fatal crashes occurred in the City of Virginia Beach and Campbell, Hanover, James City, Montgomery, Nelson, Pittsylvania, Rockbridge, Scott and Wythe counties. The crashes in Campbell, Pittsylvania and Scott County each involved two fatalities. The fatal motorcycle crashes occurred in Virginia Beach and Hanover, Nelson, Scott and Wythe counties.

State Police report stopping 4,475 speeders over the holiday weekend, plus 1,945 reckless drivers. State troopers also issued 491 seat belt violations and 150 child restraint violations.

Funds generated from summonses issued by Virginia State Police go to court fees and the state’s Literary Fund, which benefits public school construction, technology funding and teacher retirement, according to state police.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.