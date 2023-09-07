Olde Salem Days returns

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Every year, on the 2nd Saturday of September, downtown Salem is transformed into an outdoor market filled with artisans and crafters nationwide.

This is the 43rd year of Olde Salem Days with 275 Arts and Craft Vendors.

Food trucks and music will be in the farmers market and an Auto Show for car lovers.

It’s free admission with parking and a shuttle service from the Salem Civic Center.

Olde Salem Days will start at 8:30 a.m. this Saturday until 4:30 p.m.

Leaders say this is a great opportunity for people to visit the historic downtown and enjoy the day with friends and family.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.