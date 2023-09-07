Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Police release names of Campbell County crash victims

Police lights.
Police lights.(WTVG)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified two people killed in a crash in Campbell County Monday night.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Zachary Edwards, of Evington, and 56-year-old Nathaniel Hamilton, of Dumfries.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Lawyers Road and Lynbrook Road.

Police say 45-year-old Miseon Shin, of Forest, was driving a Honda Odyssey north on Lynbrook Road, when she drove past a stop sign, drove into the intersection, and hit an eastbound GMC being driven by Edwards. The crash caused the GMC to flip. Edwards and passenger Nathaniel Hamilton were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where they died.

The Honda had three passengers at the time of the crash, a 44-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl. All the passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Shin was charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
FILE - Legendary game show host Bob Barker, 83, smiles as he takes questions from the media...
Bob Barker’s cause of death revealed
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival increases safety ahead of record-breaking number of fans
Scattered showers and storms move back into the region through the weekend.
Cold front brings scattered storms for the next few days
Generic police lights
Police seek driver and car used in hit-and-run against moped

Latest News

Motorcycle training urged after deadly holiday weekend for riders
FILE - Buffalo Bills wide receiver Mike Williams (19) celebrates with teammate Sammy Watkins...
Report: Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams on life support after construction site accident
A firefighter in Virginia who was injured in a crash while responding to a fire seven weeks ago...
‘Incredible young lady’: Firefighter injured in crash while responding to fire dies weeks later
Motorcyclist Killed in Wythe County
Motorcyclist Killed in Wythe County