Police release names of Campbell County crash victims

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have identified two people killed in a crash in Campbell County Monday night.

The victims were identified as 35-year-old Zachary Edwards, of Evington, and 56-year-old Nathaniel Hamilton, of Dumfries.

Police say the crash occurred at 10:22 p.m. at the intersection of Lawyers Road and Lynbrook Road.

Police say 45-year-old Miseon Shin, of Forest, was driving a Honda Odyssey north on Lynbrook Road, when she drove past a stop sign, drove into the intersection, and hit an eastbound GMC being driven by Edwards. The crash caused the GMC to flip. Edwards and passenger Nathaniel Hamilton were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where they died.

The Honda had three passengers at the time of the crash, a 44-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl. All the passengers were taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Shin was charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.