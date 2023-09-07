Roanoke City appoints new police chief

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke has appointed a new police chief.

Scott Booth, current Police Chief for the City of Danville, will assume the position of Roanoke City Chief of Police on October 31st.

Booth has more than 27 years of law enforcement experience, including a tenure as the Chief of Police for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

“There is no doubt that Chief Booth has the demonstrated ability to lead our City Police Department—building on a foundation already established, with a continued emphasis on prevention, intervention, and enforcement,” Cowell says. “Chief Booth’s leadership of our officers and our community will ensure Roanoke remains a safe place for residents, businesses, and visitors.”

In 2017, Danville had the highest per capita violent crime rate. Under Booth’s leadership, Danville crime reached a 35-year low in 2020.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.