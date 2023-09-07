Sen. Kaine proposing end to all government shutdowns

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) introduced his End Shutdown Act Wednesday, September 8.

The senator says government shutdowns, especially during this time of year, affect everyone.

“We’re still in hurricane season, you really want to do a shutdown when you know there’s projections of more hurricanes this year? Of course you don’t. I do feel like the best thing we can do on the Senate side is just deliver a product and that’s what we’re going to do,” Sen. Kaine said.

Full text of the Senate bill is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.