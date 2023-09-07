Birthdays
Sen. Kaine proposing end to all government shutdowns

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) introduced his End Shutdown Act Wednesday, September 8.
By Bria Stith
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine (D) introduced his End Shutdown Act Wednesday, September 8.

The senator says government shutdowns, especially during this time of year, affect everyone.

“We’re still in hurricane season, you really want to do a shutdown when you know there’s projections of more hurricanes this year? Of course you don’t. I do feel like the best thing we can do on the Senate side is just deliver a product and that’s what we’re going to do,” Sen. Kaine said.

Full text of the Senate bill is available here.

