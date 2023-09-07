Birthdays
Spring Road Baptist Church to give scholarships to seven Gretna High School seniors

By Makayla Shelton
Sep. 7, 2023
HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - Spring Road Baptist Church is helping high school students.

The church is hosting the fifth annual scholarship fundraiser Saturday. The fundraiser includes a car show, archery competitions, live music, food, and more.

They will be giving out seven $500 scholarships to Gretna High School and homeschool seniors. Over the past six years, they’ve given out 33 scholarships.

The scholarships are in memory of Logan Hall, Jennifer Eades, and Scott Jacobs, three local young people who were loved by many in the community and were taken too soon by car accidents.

“It’s a sad and happy time because it brings back all kinds of memories back,” said Vickie Hall, Spring Road Baptist Church member. Then, you see everybody that comes out and supports him. It’s all about keeping their names alive and their friends come out and his family that means a lot to us.”

The fundraiser starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at 2472 Spring Road, Hurt, Virginia.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the Spring Road Baptist Church Facebook page.

