Missing Bedford County woman found safe

Missing woman out of Bedford County
Missing woman out of Bedford County(Bedford County Sheriff's Office)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says Carolyn Jacobs has been found safely as of 10:38 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Carolyn Sylvia Jacobs was last seen leaving the area of Piney Branch Road in the Blue Ridge area of Bedford County around two this afternoon. She called her family and said she was possibly lost in the Bedford area. She has since stopped communicating with her family.

She was last seen driving a red 20-16 Dodge Van with Virginia tags of VRY-6345. If anyone has seen her, you’re asked to call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

