Adult Care Center’s Pig Pickin Gala buffet is September 15

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Adult Care Center’s 40th anniversary Pig Picking buffet is scheduled for September 15.

Director of Philanthropy Guy Byrd stopped by 7@four to chat it up.

The buffet at the facility is catered by Three Little Pigs of Daleville. The public is invited with tickets available online.

Byrd says the center was the first adult medical daycare center in the State of Virginia, founded in 1983 by volunteers from the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, Salvation Army and League of Older Americans. Most of the participants are physically and/or cognitively impaired and living at home, but cannot be left alone.

