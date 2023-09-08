Birthdays
Avoca Museum to host annual Harvest Wine Festival

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT
ALTAVSTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Avoca Museum & Historical Society is hosting its annual Harvest Wine Festival Saturday, September 9.

Six local wineries will be there, including Homeplace Vineyard and Brooks Mill Winery. Pleading the Fifth and League of Ordinary Gentleman will also perform live music.

They will have food and artisan vendors, museum tours, and children’s activities.

The festival is a tradition that has been taking place for over 20 years.

“It’s a little town here,” said Caleb Lafoon, Avoca Museum Executive Director. “People really want things to do in a small town. Bringing people from out of town to be able to showcase the fun, small town that Altavista is, we do that for the community. It’s also a fundraiser for the museum.”

The Harvest Festival begins Saturday at noon and will end at 6 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the event.

