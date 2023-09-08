Bassett man charged for illegal possession of drugs and gun

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man has been charged for illegal possession of drugs and a gun.

Douglas Eugene Martin, 69 of Bassett, is being held with no bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on charge of Possession with the intent to distribute (3rd offense), Possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Martin was arrested September 7, 2023, after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Stones Dairy Road in Bassett. The sheriff’s office reports finding “multiple ounces of suspected cocaine, 160 scheduled II prescription pills, an illegal firearm, four vehicles, two pieces of heavy equipment, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency,” all of which were seized.

Martin was found and arrested at the home’s front door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

