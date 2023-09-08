Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Bassett man charged for illegal possession of drugs and gun

Douglas Martin mugshot
Douglas Martin mugshot(Henry County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bassett man has been charged for illegal possession of drugs and a gun.

Douglas Eugene Martin, 69 of Bassett, is being held with no bond at the Henry County Adult Detention Center on charge of Possession with the intent to distribute (3rd offense), Possession of a firearm while in possession of a scheduled I/II substance and Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Martin was arrested September 7, 2023, after the Henry County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Stones Dairy Road in Bassett. The sheriff’s office reports finding “multiple ounces of suspected cocaine, 160 scheduled II prescription pills, an illegal firearm, four vehicles, two pieces of heavy equipment, and an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency,” all of which were seized.

Martin was found and arrested at the home’s front door, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information about narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival increases safety ahead of record-breaking number of fans
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
We'll see numerous showers this weekend with even a few isolated thunderstorms.
Another round of showers and storms expected today
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA...
5 ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids will fly by Earth within days, NASA says

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts Monday
Riley Green, performing at the Salem Civic Center in 2024.
Country singer Riley Green schedule to perform at Salem Civic Center
Musical created by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell to start September 13
"Bright Star" to Shine on Trinkle Mainstage at Mill Mountain Theatre