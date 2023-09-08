Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Country singer Riley Green schedule to perform at Salem Civic Center

Riley Green, performing at the Salem Civic Center in 2024.
Riley Green, performing at the Salem Civic Center in 2024.(Riley Green)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country music singer Riley Green is scheduled to perform at the Salem Civic Center in 2024, according to the City of Salem.

The concert is scheduled for March 7th, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Green has several hits to his name, such as “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” " There Was This Girl,” and “Different ‘Round Here.”

Tickets go on sale September 15th at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $30.50 to $90.50.

For more information on the concert and ticket prices, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival increases safety ahead of record-breaking number of fans
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
We'll see numerous showers this weekend with even a few isolated thunderstorms.
Another round of showers and storms expected today
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA...
5 ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids will fly by Earth within days, NASA says

Latest News

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts Monday
Douglas Martin mugshot
Bassett man charged for illegal possession of drugs and gun
Musical created by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell to start September 13
"Bright Star" to Shine on Trinkle Mainstage at Mill Mountain Theatre
A box of Square readers are seen at a news conference in San Francisco, Friday, June 14, 2013.
Some services restored for Square, Cash App after disruptions