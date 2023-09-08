Country singer Riley Green schedule to perform at Salem Civic Center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Country music singer Riley Green is scheduled to perform at the Salem Civic Center in 2024, according to the City of Salem.

The concert is scheduled for March 7th, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Green has several hits to his name, such as “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” " There Was This Girl,” and “Different ‘Round Here.”

Tickets go on sale September 15th at 10 a.m. with prices ranging from $30.50 to $90.50.

