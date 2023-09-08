Birthdays
Man accused of killing 3 UVA players now facing 13 new indictments

By NBC29
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The man accused of killing three UVA student-athletes and injuring others in a shooting last year is now facing 13 new indictments.

Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley announced Friday, September 8, that indictments against Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. were returned as true bills by an Albemarle County special grand jury on Wednesday.

According to Hingeley, these new charges supersede the pending charges against Jones that were certified to the regular grand jury.

There are six indictments for aggravated murder:

  • One indictment each for the killing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry charges the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person as a part of the same act or transaction.”
  • One indictment each for the killing of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr., and D’Sean Perry charges the “willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing of more than one person within a three-year period.”

“These alternate theories of guilt with different elements give the commonwealth the widest latitude in presenting evidence, but ultimately the commonwealth is seeking three convictions of aggravated murder, not six. First-degree murder, defined as any willful, deliberate, and premeditated killing (18.2-32), is a lesser included offense of aggravated murder,” Hingeley said in Friday’s announcement.

The remaining indictments are as follows:

  • One indictment charges aggravated malicious wounding of Mike Hollins.
  • One indictment charges aggravated malicious wounding of Marlee Morgan.
  • Five felony indictments charge the unlawful use or display of a firearm in committing a felony.

The firearm charges are associated with the three homicides and the two aggravated malicious wounding charges.

Hingeley says the case is scheduled for a status review in Albemarle Circuit Court on October 2.

This office will have no further comments or statements to release.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

