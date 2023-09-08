Birthdays
New children’s book written by local preschool teacher

A Duck in a Tree
A Duck in a Tree(Stacy Vaught)
By Kate Capodanno
Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new children’s book is celebrating people’s differences by showing how everyone has their own unique strengths.

Author Stacy Vaught joined Here @ Home to explain how her experience as a preschool teacher inspired her to write the book A Duck in a Tree.

The story follows a mallard duck and her journey to self-acceptance.

The picture book is available for purchase with updates about special events available on Vaught’s website.

