No one injured after reports of shots fired in Roanoke; man in custody

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody after reports of shots fired in Roanoke Friday.

Roanoke Police got the report of shots in the 2300 block of Orange Avenue NW about 3:25 p.m. Officers found a man who matched the description given by witnesses and took him into custody. Police say he will be charged, but charges haven’t yet been determined. His name has not been released.

No injuries or property damage have been reported to police, who say they don’t believe there is any further danger to the community.

