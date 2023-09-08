Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

No one injured after reports of shots fired in Roanoke; man in custody

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in custody after reports of shots fired in Roanoke Friday.

Roanoke Police got the report of shots in the 2300 block of Orange Avenue NW about 3:25 p.m. Officers found a man who matched the description given by witnesses and took him into custody. Police say he will be charged, but charges haven’t yet been determined. His name has not been released.

No injuries or property damage have been reported to police, who say they don’t believe there is any further danger to the community.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Blue Ridge Rock Festival increases safety ahead of record-breaking number of fans
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
Daily chance for showers and storms happens for us.
Tracking unsettled conditions for this weekend
Five asteroids will be passing by Earth this week, including two the sizes of airplanes, NASA...
5 ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroids will fly by Earth within days, NASA says
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson gets 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women

Latest News

FILE - Senate Judiciary Oversight Committee Ranking Member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks...
Georgia election grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
Harvest Festival
Harvest Festival
Blue Ridge Literacy
Blue Ridge Literacy
McDonald's Man
McDonald's Man
Kroger Opioid Agreement
Kroger Opioid Agreement