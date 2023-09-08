Roanoke Taco Fest returns, supports Huddle Up Moms

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Get ready to come hungry this weekend because the Roanoke Taco Fest is back for another year of food and fun.

Huddle Up Moms (HUM) organized the event and HUM Marketing Direct Whitney Good joined Here @ Home to explain more about what the event has to offer.

There will music and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Elmwood Park. Participants will also get the chance to vote for Ronaoke’s best taco.

The family-friendly event is selling tickets for $10 per person, with free admission for kids 12 and under. There is also a VIP ticket for $30 that includes access to a tent area, three drink tickets, a reusable Taco Fest cup and a vote in the VIP’s Choice Taco category.

All the proceeds benefit HUM and will support education initiatives and the organization’s Support Shop that supplies free diapers, formula and clothing at no cost to those who need it.

