Run for Refugees 5k

The Run for Refugees 5k supports area refugees and kicks off Roanoke’s Welcome Week.
The Run for Refugees 5k supports area refugees and kicks off Roanoke's Welcome Week.(Amaiya Howard)
By Amaiya Howard
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Run for Refugees 5k supports area refugees and kicks off Roanoke’s Welcome Week.

This is the third year for the race and all the funds will benefit Blue Ridge Literacy.

It cost $30 for the 5K. Kids can run for $15 in the Kids Fun Run 1K.

Leaders of the event say even if you don’t want to run, you should still stop by to support.

”It’s going to be a great event because we are going to have face painting, we’re going to have free ice cream for the kids,” says Roanoke Youth Services Librarian, Jeffrey Wood. “Every event the library does, we typically bring out Star City reads books for the kids where everybody can get a free book.”

The race is happening on Friday at Wasena Park at 6 p.m., registration closes at 5:30 p.m.

You can visit the Roanoke City Public Libraries or call 540-853-2955 for more information.

