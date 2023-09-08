Birthdays
School divisions across Virginia weigh test results

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Test results released by the state this week show school systems across Virginia are still recovering from the pandemic.

Roanoke City Public Schools are no exception.

The school division says students showed improvement in some areas, such as math and science assessments, but there were other areas such as reading where the numbers declined.

Archie Freeman is the Chief Academic Officer for Roanoke City Public Schools.

“I think we stay the course, don’t change up now,” Freeman told WDBJ7 in an interview Friday afternoon. “I think we’ll still be seeing our growth. We want to make sure we’re growing. And we’re not growing as fast as we want to, but we’re inching our way forward.”

The school system will provide more information on student achievement during a school board workshop on September 26th. The meeting will be livestreamed on the division’s Facebook page.

