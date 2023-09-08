Birthdays
TAKE A LOOK: Storms cause widespread damage at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Festival.
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Festival.(Lawrence Towles)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Rock Festival suffered widespread damage after a storm Thursday night.

The storm caused damage to campground roads, and several bands reported their equipment was damaged in the storm.

The festival is providing either partial or full refunds to compensate for Thursday night’s lost programming.

Pictures of the damage can be found below:

