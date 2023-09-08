TAKE A LOOK: Storms cause widespread damage at Blue Ridge Rock Festival

ALTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Rock Festival suffered widespread damage after a storm Thursday night.

The storm caused damage to campground roads, and several bands reported their equipment was damaged in the storm.

The festival is providing either partial or full refunds to compensate for Thursday night’s lost programming.

Pictures of the damage can be found below:

