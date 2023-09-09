Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday programming

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest.
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest.(Lawrence Towles)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Rock Festival has cancelled Saturday’s programming amidst severe weather. The venue had experienced severe weather damage during the Thursday night show.

In a statement issued by the Blue Ridge Rock Center on Facebook stories, “Following a thorough assessment of this weekend’s continued severe weather, with more forecasted, we have made the painful decision to cancel today’s programming in the interest of your safety. Please be safe and take care of one another. All officials, agencies, and festival personnel will continue to monitor and work on this situation. We will have an update on tomorrow’s programming by 5 pm tomorrow.”

An announcement will be made on Sunday’s programming by 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weather Alert Day Saturday
Weather Alert Day: Localized flooding possible with additional rainfall
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Festival.
TAKE A LOOK: Storms cause widespread damage at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Lynchburg man loses 50 pounds eating only McDonald's
Lynchburg man loses nearly 50 pounds after only eating McDonald’s for three months
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger
Friday Football Extra: Week 3 Highlights

Latest News

VT vs. Purdue Delay
Virginia Tech game continues after weather delay
Full Forecast: Saturday Afternoon Update
Colt Burleigh
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing boy
Crash Kills Woman in Henry County / BTW21
Crash Kills Woman in Henry County / BTW21