Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday programming

BLUE RIDGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Blue Ridge Rock Festival has cancelled Saturday’s programming amidst severe weather. The venue had experienced severe weather damage during the Thursday night show.

In a statement issued by the Blue Ridge Rock Center on Facebook stories, “Following a thorough assessment of this weekend’s continued severe weather, with more forecasted, we have made the painful decision to cancel today’s programming in the interest of your safety. Please be safe and take care of one another. All officials, agencies, and festival personnel will continue to monitor and work on this situation. We will have an update on tomorrow’s programming by 5 pm tomorrow.”

An announcement will be made on Sunday’s programming by 5 p.m.

