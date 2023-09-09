Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Henry County crash kills 60-year-old woman; Virginia State Police investigating

(File graphic)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton woman has died after a Friday evening crash on Route 641, near Route 220 in Henry County.

Teresa Smart Milligan, 60, was involved in the single-vehicle crash.

After initial investigation, police say the 2010 Nissan Xterra was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Milligan was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Festival.
TAKE A LOOK: Storms cause widespread damage at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Daily chance for showers and storms happens for us.
Tracking unsettled conditions for this weekend
Court filing raises questions about judge's conduct.
Court filing raises questions about conduct of Roanoke judge
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

25 MPH Speed Limit Is Extending In Vinton
25 MPH Speed Limit Is Extending In Vinton
New traffic pattern coming to Vinton.
“Slow the traffic down.” 25MPH speed limit extending in Vinton
Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Businesses express concerns for Blue Ridge Rock Festival traffic
Traffic is Concern During Blue Ridge Rock Fest
Traffic is Concern During Blue Ridge Rock Fest