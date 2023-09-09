Henry County crash kills 60-year-old woman; Virginia State Police investigating

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton woman has died after a Friday evening crash on Route 641, near Route 220 in Henry County.

Teresa Smart Milligan, 60, was involved in the single-vehicle crash.

After initial investigation, police say the 2010 Nissan Xterra was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Milligan was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

