Henry County crash kills 60-year-old woman; Virginia State Police investigating
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Axton woman has died after a Friday evening crash on Route 641, near Route 220 in Henry County.
Teresa Smart Milligan, 60, was involved in the single-vehicle crash.
After initial investigation, police say the 2010 Nissan Xterra was traveling north when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
Milligan was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation.
