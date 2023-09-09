Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing boy

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Colt Burleigh,10, was last reported seen at the 2500 block of Little Creek Road in Dublin around 9:15 a.m., according to deputies.

Deputies say Burleigh was last known to be wearing a gray shirt, camouflage pants, and red crocs or sandals.

Burleigh was also reported missing on September 4.

Anyone with information on Burleigh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

