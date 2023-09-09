Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in search of missing boy

Colt Burleigh
Colt Burleigh(Credit: Pulaski Police Department)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing boy.

Colt Burleigh,10, was last reported seen at the 2500 block of Little Creek Road in Dublin around 9:15 a.m., according to deputies.

Deputies say Burleigh was last known to be wearing a gray shirt, camouflage pants, and red crocs or sandals.

Burleigh was also reported missing on September 4.

Anyone with information on Burleigh’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Festival.
TAKE A LOOK: Storms cause widespread damage at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Weather Alert Day Saturday
Weather Alert Day: Localized flooding possible with additional rainfall
Lynchburg man loses 50 pounds eating only McDonald's
Lynchburg man loses nearly 50 pounds after only eating McDonald’s for three months
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger
Court filing raises questions about judge's conduct.
Court filing raises questions about conduct of Roanoke judge

Latest News

Crash Kills Woman in Henry County / BTW21
Crash Kills Woman in Henry County / BTW21
Weather Alert Day Saturday
Weather Alert Day: Localized flooding possible with additional rainfall
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 9, 2023
Saturday, September 9 - Morning Forecast