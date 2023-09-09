Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Radford boys basketball coach Rick Cormany retires after legendary career

Cormany finished his career with 773 wins, good for second-most in VHSL history.
By Anthony Romano
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford High School boys basketball coach Rick Cormany announced his retirement this week after 30 years of leading the Bobcats.

Cormany finished his career with 773 wins, good for second-most in VHSL history. He led Radford to six state championships.

A Hall of Fame coach in every sense of the term, WDBJ7 wishes Rick Cormany nothing but the best in his retirement!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Festival.
TAKE A LOOK: Storms cause widespread damage at Blue Ridge Rock Festival
Daily chance for showers and storms happens for us.
Tracking unsettled conditions for this weekend
Court filing raises questions about judge's conduct.
Court filing raises questions about conduct of Roanoke judge
FILE - A customer removes her purchases at a Kroger grocery store in Flowood, Miss., Wednesday,...
Kroger, Albertsons selling more than 400 stores in $1.9B deal as they look to close merger
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Bath County quarterback Wyatt Campbell earns Week 2 Player of the Week.
FFE Week 2 Player of the Week: Wyatt Campbell, Bath County
FFE: Cormany Retires
FFE: Cormany Retires
Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr.
Man accused of killing 3 UVA players now facing 13 new indictments
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals