Radford boys basketball coach Rick Cormany retires after legendary career

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford High School boys basketball coach Rick Cormany announced his retirement this week after 30 years of leading the Bobcats.

Cormany finished his career with 773 wins, good for second-most in VHSL history. He led Radford to six state championships.

A Hall of Fame coach in every sense of the term, WDBJ7 wishes Rick Cormany nothing but the best in his retirement!

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.