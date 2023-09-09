Radford boys basketball coach Rick Cormany retires after legendary career
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford High School boys basketball coach Rick Cormany announced his retirement this week after 30 years of leading the Bobcats.
Cormany finished his career with 773 wins, good for second-most in VHSL history. He led Radford to six state championships.
A Hall of Fame coach in every sense of the term, WDBJ7 wishes Rick Cormany nothing but the best in his retirement!
