Virginia Tech game continues after weather delay

VT vs. Purdue Delay
VT vs. Purdue Delay(WDBJ7)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Tech vs. Purdue football game will continue after a weather delay.

According to Hokie Sports, gates will open at 5:15 p.m. and the game will restart at 6:15 p.m. Parking lots will be open to those with passes in the respective lots.

Viewers can watch the game on ACCNX.

The game was initially scheduled for noon and went into delay around 1 p.m. due to lighting. Fans were asked to seek shelter in vehicles, Cassell Coliseum, Rector Field House and the Beamer-Lawson Indoor Practice Facility.

