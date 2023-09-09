Weather Alert Day: Localized flooding possible with additional rainfall

Numerous showers and storms this afternoon/evening

Slow moving storms could produce heavy rain and isolated flooding

Lee is now a major hurricane; keeping a close eye on its track

WEATHER ALERT DAY

We’ve issued a Weather Alert Day today because of an excessive rainfall threat. Some areas that have seen rain the last couple of days are at risk for localized flooding. Some slow-moving storms could drop over an inch of rain an hour in some areas and bring some isolated damaging winds. Stay weather aware today!

THIS WEEKEND

A stationary front will stay nearby even during the weekend keeping numerous showers and isolated storms in the forecast. If you’re headed to any of the outdoor events we have going on across many hometown you’ll want to bring your rain gear.

Stationary front brings rain (WDBJ Weather)

Any rain we receive will be much needed thanks to our recent dry stretches of weather. Keep in mind if you hear thunder that means lightning is present. Make sure you have a backup location indoors.

For Saturday a few light showers are possible in the morning, but most of the activity arrives in the afternoon and evening hours. Showers and storms will be numerous meaning most of the viewing area will witness precipitation at some point during the day.

These storms could be slow moving, meaning localized flooding is possible. Stay weather aware in case of flash flood or flood warnings.

Flood Watch Saturday (WDBJ Weather)

Sunday will be a carbon copy of Saturday with numerous showers and storms present. Temperatures will also be the same. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s across our hometowns with lows in the 60s.

FAST FORWARD TO NEXT WEEK

Right now looks like autumn-like air will be the trend for us next week as highs stay in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will still be warm in the 60s. Dew points continue to read in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday so it will feel sticky outdoors for some. By Wednesday more refreshing air sets the stage. Rain chances are still possible for the first half of next week, but shouldn’t be as widespread as what we will see for us this weekend.

Extended Outlook (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Thanks to our recent dry stretch of weather Highland county and the NE portion of Bath counties are included in a Moderate Drought. For the areas in the yellow shade that means ‘Abnormally Dry’.

TROPICS

Hurricane Lee developed in the Atlantic Ocean earlier in the week. The track will bring it close to Puerto Rico late in the weekend as a major hurricane. There are still lots of questions as to whether the U.S. will be impacted by this system. If it does, it wouldn’t be until very late next week. Right now most models show it making a northward approach AWAY from the east coast. Impacts could still be possible for the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast coast (especially with dangerous surf and rip currents). For interactive tracking map and more, visit our Hurricane Center.

