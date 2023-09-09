Who let the dogs out at Splash Valley?

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Although summer is almost over, Splash Valley kicked off their first ever Pooches in the Pool event on Saturday.

The waterpark opened its gates to dogs in the Roanoke area to cool off in the pool.

The Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection provided free dog tags and a photo booth.

Leaders of the event say they’ve wanted to do this for a long time.

”We’ve gotten a lot of people who have asked us ‘Hey we get to enjoy the pool all summer, Can we bring our dogs and also let them enjoy the pool?’ We decided, let’s go for it.” says Assistant Director of Recreation, Maggie Mace.

Mace hopes to ‘let the dogs out’ at the pool next summer.

