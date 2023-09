ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash on I-81 in Roanoke County on Saturday evening has all northbound traffic lanes closed.

The crash happened at mile marker 134 around 10:45 p.m. going northbound. VDOT is reporting traffic back ups to be about two miles in the northbound lanes.

First responders were on scene at 11:30 p.m.

