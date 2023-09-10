Birthdays
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

(Michael Holzworth)
By Kaitlyn Dillon
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
VIRGINIA (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an order Sunday for Virginia flags to be flown at half-staff on all local, state, and federal buildings and grounds to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Flags will be lowered at sunrise on Monday, September 11, and remain at half-staff until sunset.

“...In solemn memory and respect for the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and in remembrance of the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the rescue mission and in defense of the American principles of freedom, justice, and individual liberty,” stated Youngkin.

