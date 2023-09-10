Shower & storms Sunday; Isolated flash flooding possible

Slow moving storms could produce heavy rain and isolated flooding Sunday

A taste of fall arrives later next week

Keeping a close eye on Hurricane Lee’s track

ACTIVE ALERTS

A Flood Watch is in effect from 12 PM Sunday until 12 AM Monday.

Flood Watch 12 PM - 12 AM (WDBJ Weather)

TODAY

A stationary front will linger into Sunday. That will keep numerous showers and isolated storms in the forecast in the morning and afternoon. If you’re headed to any of the outdoor events we have going on across many hometown, you’ll want to bring your rain gear.

Rain chances today (WDBJ Weather)

If you are in the areas shown in yellow, red and purple, you are at a higher risk for flooding today. Be prepared for flood warnings and have your weather alerts ON.

Highest Flood Risk (WDBJ Weather)

Any rain we receive will be much needed thanks to our recent dry stretches of weather. Keep in mind if you hear thunder that means lightning is present. Make sure you have a backup location indoors.

Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s across our hometowns with lows in the 60s.

Sunday High Temperatures (WDBJ Weather)

THIS WEEK

Autumn-like air will be the trend for us this week as highs stay in the 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows will still be warm in the 60s.

Monday looks to be much drier than Sunday. Dew points continue to read in the 60s for Monday and Tuesday so it will feel sticky outdoors for some.

By Wednesday more refreshing air sets the stage because of a cold front. Rain chances are still possible midweek, but shouldn’t be as widespread as what we saw this weekend. Dry air prevails for the later part of your work week.

Here's what your week looks like (WDBJ Weather)

DROUGHT MONITOR

The drought monitor updates every Thursday morning. Thanks to our recent dry stretch of weather Highland county, and portions of Amherst, Nelson and Rockbridge counties are included in a Moderate Drought. For the areas in the yellow shade that means ‘Abnormally Dry’.

TROPICS

Hurricane Lee developed in the Atlantic Ocean earlier in the week. The track will bring it close to Puerto Rico late in the weekend as a major hurricane. There are still lots of questions as to whether the U.S. will be impacted by this system. If it does, it wouldn’t be until very late next week. Right now most models show it making a northward approach AWAY from the east coast. Impacts could still be possible for the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast coast (especially with dangerous surf and rip currents). For interactive tracking map and more, visit our Hurricane Center.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

A new episode of Slight Chance of Science is out! Take a listen!

Dr. Tina Dura, Assistant Professor of Natural Hazards at Virginia Tech, joins the podcast to discuss one of the largest earthquakes to impact the US. Meteorologist Payton Major dives into what’s happening underneath the surface in the Pacific Northwest, where the Cascadia Subduction Zone has been building up tension for over 300 years.

Listen below or click here to subscribe and be the first to hear new episodes from our team of meteorologists.

