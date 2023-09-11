Augusta County Deputies in search of missing woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman last reported seen on September 7th.

Deputies say Erica Dawn Ortiz, 37, is described as a white woman, with brown hair and green eyes, 5′4″ tall, and weighs 120 pounds.

According to Deputies, Ortiz could be driving a blue 2010 Honda CRV with Virginia tags UBU-1122.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.