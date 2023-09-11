Construction continues on Danville’s new Riverfront Park

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues on the new Riverfront Park in Danville.

Work began on the four-acre park last March. It will feature playgrounds, a main lawn area for events and concerts that will seat around 400 people, and a unique splash pad. It will also include several river access points and a pier overlook.

They are currently working on the bathrooms which match the aesthetic of the YMCA across the river.

“It has always been identified as a green space of some sort, mainly because it’s in the floodplain,” said Bill Sgrinia, Director of Parks and Recreation. “It really does support our downtown. You can see it from several different directions. People that are downtown can easily access the space, as well.”

They say the park will be open by early fall next year.

