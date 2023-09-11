Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Construction continues on Danville’s new Riverfront Park

Riverfront Park Construction
Riverfront Park Construction(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Construction continues on the new Riverfront Park in Danville.

Work began on the four-acre park last March. It will feature playgrounds, a main lawn area for events and concerts that will seat around 400 people, and a unique splash pad. It will also include several river access points and a pier overlook.

They are currently working on the bathrooms which match the aesthetic of the YMCA across the river.

“It has always been identified as a green space of some sort, mainly because it’s in the floodplain,” said Bill Sgrinia, Director of Parks and Recreation. “It really does support our downtown. You can see it from several different directions. People that are downtown can easily access the space, as well.”

They say the park will be open by early fall next year.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.
More sunshine today with another round of showers tomorrow
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
Erica Ortiz
Augusta County deputies in search of missing woman

Latest News

Danville 9/11 ceremony
The Danville community commemorates the 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
7@four: Roots and Reggae Festival
7@four: Roots and Reggae Festival
FILE - A Hostess sign is shown on a closed retail outlet store in Garland, Texas, Jan. 11,...
Hostess is being acquired by JM Smucker in a deal valued at $5.6B after coming back from the brink