Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Driver killed after hitting house with car

Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23
Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23(Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash that involved a car into a house Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred the evening of Sept. 9, 2023, in the 1000 block of Lynbrook Road in Campbell County. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling along Lynbrook Road when he ran off the road, went through a yard and into a house. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23
Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23(Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company)

Two people were inside the home and were not hurt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
(Source: MGN)
Crash cleared from I-81 in Roanoke County
Another cold front will trigger more showers and storms.
More sunshine today with another round of showers tomorrow
Although summer is almost over, Splash Valley kicked off their first ever Pooches in the Pool...
Who let the dogs out at Splash Valley?

Latest News

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Charges pending after fatal Amherst County crash
(Source: MGN)
Crash cleared from I-81 in Roanoke County
Crash Kills Woman in Henry County / BTW21
Crash Kills Woman in Henry County / BTW21
Fatal Route 641 crash in Henry County... 9.8.23
Henry County crash kills 60-year-old woman