Driver killed after hitting house with car

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was killed in a crash that involved a car into a house Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred the evening of Sept. 9, 2023, in the 1000 block of Lynbrook Road in Campbell County. Police say the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro was traveling along Lynbrook Road when he ran off the road, went through a yard and into a house. He died at the scene. His name has not been released.

Driver killed in crash involving a car into a house in Campbell County... 9.9.23 (Boonsboro Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company)

Two people were inside the home and were not hurt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

