Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

E.C. Glass High School dismissing early due to threat, police searching building

E.C. Glass High School.
E.C. Glass High School.(Amaiya Howard)
By Justin Geary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School has begun dismissing students early, according to Lynchburg City Public Schools.

The school district says they were advised by the Lynchburg Police Department to dismiss students immediately.

A spokesperson for the school district says a threatening note was found at the school, and that the dismissal was out of an abundance of caution.

The line for car rider pickup will start near the baseball fields. Buses will be lined up near the football field. Self-reported walkers and student drivers are already being dismissed.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated,” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
(Source: MGN)
Crash cleared from I-81 in Roanoke County
Another cold front will trigger more showers and storms.
More sunshine today with another round of showers tomorrow
Although summer is almost over, Splash Valley kicked off their first ever Pooches in the Pool...
Who let the dogs out at Splash Valley?

Latest News

FILE — First responders work at ground zero after the Sept.11 attacks, Sept. 12, 2001, in New...
LIVE: The United States marks 22 years since 9/11, from ground zero to Alaska
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 11, 2023
Birthdays and Anniversaries for September 11, 2023
Picture of a gas pump at a gas station in Springfield.
Gas price average in Roanoke under $3.50 per gallon
Salem LB Chris Cole Commits To Georgia
Salem LB Chris Cole Commits To Georgia