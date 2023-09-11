E.C. Glass High School dismissing early due to threat, police searching building

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School has begun dismissing students early, according to Lynchburg City Public Schools.

The school district says they were advised by the Lynchburg Police Department to dismiss students immediately.

A spokesperson for the school district says a threatening note was found at the school, and that the dismissal was out of an abundance of caution.

The line for car rider pickup will start near the baseball fields. Buses will be lined up near the football field. Self-reported walkers and student drivers are already being dismissed.

WDBJ7 is working to learn more information.

