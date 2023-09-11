Birthdays
Father dead, 9-year-old son missing after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake

Officials are still searching for a missing 9-year-old boy following a jet ski accident on...
Officials are still searching for a missing 9-year-old boy following a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake.
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police say a man is dead and his son is missing after a jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, just before 8 p.m. on Saturday night, 36-year-old Steven White was on a personal watercraft with his 9-year-old son when he hit a barge that was being pushed by a tow boat.

The boat’s operator activated an alarm, and deckhands worked to assist White and his son.

Officials say White was found unresponsive and without a pulse. He was later pronounced dead by first responders nearby.

WSMV reports multiple agencies searched the area for the missing 9-year-old until 1 a.m. Sunday.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency searched throughout the night and a full-scale search resumed on Sunday at 8 a.m.

Authorities said White was wearing a life vest at the time of the accident. It’s unknown if the 9-year-old had one on.

