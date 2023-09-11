Florida man killed in five-vehicle crash on I-81

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Florida man was killed in a crash involving five vehicles on I-81 Saturday.

Leonard John Pick, 25, died at the scene of the crash at mile marker 134 in Roanoke County, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 10:09 p.m. September 9 and involved four passenger vehicles and one tractor trailer.

Police say the driver of a Ford Excursion was headed south, crossed the median and hit a Ford Expedition, a Kia and a Nissan, causing the Excursion to roll and catch fire. The driver of a tractor trailer then hit the Kia, which Pick was driving. A passenger in the Kia was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Other injuries have been reported from the crash, but troopers haven’t indicated yet how serious they are.

The road was closed for several hours for cleanup, according to police.

