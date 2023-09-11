Food Stamps to Franchise: Blacksburg native writes book about success in business

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A book launch party is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, for “Food Stamps to Franchise,” written by Blacksburg native Chris McMurray.

McMurray founded Crumb and Get it Cookie Company, and he says the book outlines his journey from being broke to success and offers advice on success in business.

The launch party is set for 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Blacksburg Books, at 401 South Main Street in Blacksburg.

McMurray stopped by 7@four to talk about his book.

