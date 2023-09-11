Gas price average in Roanoke under $3.50 per gallon

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 0.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.49 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 3.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 21.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 0.9 cents in the last week and stands at $4.426 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.29 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.79 per gallon, a difference of 50 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $2.99 per gallon while the highest was $4.47 per gallon, a difference of $1.48 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.79 per gallon today. The national average is down 3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 11.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

September 11, 2022: $3.27 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.67 per gallon)

September 11, 2021: $2.92 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.17 per gallon)

September 11, 2020: $2.04 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.19 per gallon)

September 11, 2019: $2.30 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.57 per gallon)

September 11, 2018: $2.56 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.83 per gallon)

September 11, 2017: $2.52 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.65 per gallon)

September 11, 2016: $1.98 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.17 per gallon)

September 11, 2015: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.36 per gallon)

September 11, 2014: $3.08 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.42 per gallon)

September 11, 2013: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.54 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.45 per gallon, down 1.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.47 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.50 per gallon, down 3.6 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.55 per gallon, down 2.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.57 per gallon.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon. There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week. And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”

