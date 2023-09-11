Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

A Look at Project Lifesaver

Program helps families who have a loved one with a disease that causes them to wander
Project Lifesaver bracelet
Project Lifesaver bracelet(Daviess County Fire Department)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Amherst, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a project that is designed to help families who have a loved one with a disease that causes that person to wander.

It’s called Project Lifesaver, and it’s popular with people living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and Autism.

Here @ Home sits down with Lieutenant Dallas Hill from the Amherst County Sherriff’s Office to talk about this project and who offers the program.

He also mentions several fundraising events and how you can donate to the program.

There’s also a special presentation called Dementia Workshop for Caregivers that is being presented by: Martha Bryant, a Certified Dementia Practitioner on September 12, 2023 at 6:30pm at Amelon United Methodist Church in Madison Height, VA

Anyone interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Project Lifesaver can attend.

projectlifesaver@amherstsheriff.org

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
(Source: MGN)
Crash cleared from I-81 in Roanoke County
Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.
More sunshine today with another round of showers tomorrow
Erica Ortiz
Augusta County deputies in search of missing woman

Latest News

tips for saving money at grocery store
Tips to Save Money at the Grocery Store
Sex Ed for You
September is Sexual Health & Wellness Awareness month
Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.
More sunshine today with another round of showers tomorrow
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska