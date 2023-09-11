A Look at Project Lifesaver

Amherst, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s a project that is designed to help families who have a loved one with a disease that causes that person to wander.

It’s called Project Lifesaver, and it’s popular with people living with Alzheimer’s, dementia and Autism.

Here @ Home sits down with Lieutenant Dallas Hill from the Amherst County Sherriff’s Office to talk about this project and who offers the program.

He also mentions several fundraising events and how you can donate to the program.

There’s also a special presentation called Dementia Workshop for Caregivers that is being presented by: Martha Bryant, a Certified Dementia Practitioner on September 12, 2023 at 6:30pm at Amelon United Methodist Church in Madison Height, VA

Anyone interested in learning more about Alzheimer’s, Dementia, and Project Lifesaver can attend.

projectlifesaver@amherstsheriff.org

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.