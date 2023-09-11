Missing Nelson County woman found safe

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The missing woman has been found safe, according to the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is in search of a woman last reported seen around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Janet Marie Thomas, 51, is described as a white female, 5′4″ and 110 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair.

Deputies say Thomas was last seen wearing a blue hospital scrub shirt, black hospital scrub pants, and black tennis shoes.

According to Deputies, she has several medical issues where her disappearance raises concern for her well-being.

Thomas was last reported to be driving a black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Edition with Virginia tags TSK-6175. According to Deputies, the Jeep has several stickers on it, including a “Pit Bull Mom” sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050.

2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo Edition with Virginia tags TSK-6175 (Credit: Nelson County Sheriff's Office)

