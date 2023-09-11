Not Your Average Roots and Reggae Festival unites communities through love, humility, food, music and fun

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not Your Average Roots and Reggae Festival is a family-friendly festival that embraces cultural diversity by uniting communities through love, humility, food, music, and fun.

The festival is for all members of Roanoke and surrounding communities to enjoy the sun, and listen to relaxing and vibrant roots, reggae, funk, and soul music from local and regional bands at Wasena Park. It features food from local vendors, music from multiple artists, and more.

It’s brought to you by Humble Hustle, whose mission is geared toward creating memorable experiences that positively impact the Roanoke Valley/

Xavier Duckett with the Humble Hustle Company, Inc. visited 7@four with more on the September 23 event.

