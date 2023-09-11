Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services

Not Your Average Roots and Reggae Festival unites communities through love, humility, food, music and fun

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Not Your Average Roots and Reggae Festival is a family-friendly festival that embraces cultural diversity by uniting communities through love, humility, food, music, and fun.

The festival is for all members of Roanoke and surrounding communities to enjoy the sun, and listen to relaxing and vibrant roots, reggae, funk, and soul music from local and regional bands at Wasena Park. It features food from local vendors, music from multiple artists, and more.

It’s brought to you by Humble Hustle, whose mission is geared toward creating memorable experiences that positively impact the Roanoke Valley/

Xavier Duckett with the Humble Hustle Company, Inc. visited 7@four with more on the September 23 event.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival was described as a disappointment.
“I’m pretty devastated.” Blue Ridge Rock Festival attendees describe their experience as a nightmare
Damage from Blue Ridge Rock Fest courtesy Lawrence Towles
Blue Ridge Rock Festival cancels Saturday and Sunday programming
Our next chance for rain arrives Tuesday and continues into Wednesday.
More sunshine today with another round of showers tomorrow
Roanoke man drowns at Smith Mountain Lake
Augusta County woman found safe

Latest News

Jan. 6 Update
Jan. 6 Update
Chris Cole commits
Chris Cole commits
Sam Pulia places flags before the commemoration ceremony of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks,...
The US marks 22 years since 9/11 with tributes and tears, from ground zero to Alaska
National Blood Shortage
National Blood Shortage
Danville 9/11 Memorial
Danville 9/11 Memorial